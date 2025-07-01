A Chobham schoolgirl has launched her first tie-dye collection for children and adults.
Isla Bromfield, who with a little help from mum Laura is behind start-up Isla’s Happy Vibes, attends St Lawrence Primary School.
“Isla loves bringing colour, creativity and happiness to life through her handmade clothing and accessories,” said Laura. “Now she has decided to channel that energy into her first start-up.
“What makes this extra special is Isla donating 10 per cent of all profits to St Lawrence. She kicked off with a stall at a local fete and raised an amazing £118!
“She’ll continue making donations with each new batch of sales or custom orders. Customers can shop from her current stock or request custom-made pieces in any design or size.”
Isla takes up the story: "I wanted to do something new and have a fun hobby to turn into a business. I’ve loved tie-dyeing my clothes since I've been little.
“I love to make people happy. I want to raise smiles across schools and communities with my bold clothing.
“I enjoyed my first fete, and had requests for made-to-order designs, some from adults, which was surprising. Now I have orders to work through and the magic is that every piece is original from my shop. That really excites me.
“And donating to St Lawrence School, which I love, makes me proud.”
Isla’s creativity is also praised by class teacher Mrs Sherston. “It’s great to see one of our pupils having high aspirations and following their dreams,” she said. “We are impressed by Isla's commitment and enthusiasm to this project, and it is really thoughtful of her to make a contribution to our school.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.