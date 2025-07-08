Freedom Leisure, a trust that manages the leisure facilities in Woking on behalf of Woking Borough Council, delivered a hugely successful inaugural Woking Youth Games last Saturday (5 July).
The celebration of sport, teamwork and community spirit was held at Woking Leisure Centre and Pool in the Park, bringing together children from across the borough.
Children enjoyed hands-on experience in nine different sports, including basketball with Woking Blackhawks, football with Woking Cardinals, cricket with Old Woking CC, tennis with Woking Park Tennis, judo with Core Judo, lifesaving with RLSS UK, golf with Get Golfing, inclusive boccia with LinkAble and martial arts with Martial X.
Each child had the chance to try up to four sports, guided by professionals who generously volunteered their time.
Woking’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr Rob Leach, presented medals, certificates, and sports equipment to delighted participants.
“A parent shared they’d signed their son up to the local cricket team during the event,” said Jay Jones, lead organiser and Freedom Leisure healthy communities manager for Woking. “That’s the lasting impact we hoped to inspire.”
With thanks to the Woking Healthy Communities Partnership Board, every child left with free sports gear and access to further training sessions provided by Freedom Leisure and partner clubs.
The event would not have been possible without the tireless efforts and collaboration of Specsavers, DoubleTree by Hilton, Woking Borough Council, Woking Police, Leaders Unlocked, and a host of sports clubs and coaches.
“This wasn’t just a sports event,” said Daniel Healy, area manager for Freedom Leisure in Woking. “It was a launchpad for future athletes and leaders, a way to build healthier communities, and a chance to show every child what’s possible when support, opportunity, and teamwork come together.”
With over £5,000 in sports equipment distributed, and a community left buzzing with inspiration, the Woking Youth Games 2025 delivered a sporting legacy for all.
