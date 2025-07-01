One of Woking’s busiest traffic routes will be closed until further notice after a section of the road surface collapsed.
The sinkhole, which is thought to have been caused by a deteriorating sewer pipe, opened up in Walton Road last weekend during existing road resurfacing works. It is being investigated by Thames Water.
A spokesperson for Surrey County Council said: “Surrey Highways were removing the surface of Walton Road as part of a resurfacing scheme when a collapse occurred as the road planing machine drove over it. A crane was mobilised over the weekend to lift the planer out of the hole.
“Once the planer was removed it was identified that the collapse may have developed due to deterioration of a sewer pipe in the road. This is currently being investigated by the water company.
“Until the water company’s investigation and any subsequent works needed are completed, we are not able to provide a timescale for the full reopening of the road.”
With Walton Road, which links Stanley Road, near the railway station, to Monument Road, closed to through traffic until further notice, motorists are having to use alternative routes and buses are on diversion.
The Surrey County Council website notes that: “The Cardinal 856, Falcon 436 and 456, and White Bus 462 services will be on diversion, and will not be able to serve the following bus stops – North Road and Boundary Road on Walton Road, and Board School Road on Chertsey Road.”
Woking MP Will Forster said: “I will be pushing Thames Water to repair this sinkhole and reopen the road as soon as possible.”
Thames Water was contacted for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.