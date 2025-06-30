The RSPCA has revealed that hedgehogs are the wildlife most likely to need help this summer in Surrey as the animal welfare charity launches a Local Animal Hero guide to mobilise residents to help sick and injured animals.
Findings from the RSPCA’s 2025 Animal Kindness Index, the charity’s annual survey into the UK’s attitude towards animals, shows that 53 per cent of people in the South East do not feel confident about what to do if they find sick or injured wildlife.
In response, the animal welfare charity is calling on people across the county to be a Local Animal Hero. Their new training video aims to teach residents how to help small wild animals and pets.
While many animals need specialist support, there are lots of small wildlife and pets which people can safely help.
Of these, hedgehogs were the wild animals most likely to need public help, with 9,546 entering RSPCA centres in 2024, followed by wood pigeons (6,521), mallard ducks (3,806), feral pigeons (2,909) and blackbirds (1,782).
RSPCA supporter ornithologist and environmentalist, Dr Mya-Rose Craig, has joined the call for Surrey residents to learn how they can help wildlife in need.
She said: “By learning to become a Local Animal Hero, anyone can find out what to do if they find a sick or injured animal who needs help. Learning how to safely handle small wildlife or pets and building a rescue box to keep in your car can make a big difference for animals.
“The RSPCA is committed to creating a kinder world for every animal, but we can’t do it without help from the public – we really hope our new video inspires people to get involved and become Local Animal Heroes.”
Watch the training video at rspca.org.uk/rescuebox and sign up for your Animal Hero badge.
