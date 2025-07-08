Woking player-strength and conditioning coach Jake Hyde has been appointed brand ambassador for date snack brand Datekin.
Launched by British start-up LAMA in March, the company has aligned with the striker who played in League Two for Barnet, York and Stevenage before moving to Wrexham in 2021.
Hyde, who previously enjoyed a successful spell at Woking between 2018 and 2020, rejoined the Cards this summer and will also work as a strength and conditioning coach for the first team.
“I’m genuinely excited to partner with Datekin,” said Hyde, who is also owner and founder of The Lock Up Gym in Windsor.
“Dates have long been a go-to for energy and recovery when I was playing, and Datekin’s snacks offer that natural goodness in a convenient, tasty format.
“I’m looking forward to sharing why I believe they’re a great fit for athletes and anyone striving for healthier snacking habits.”
Datekin co-founder Michael Epstein says Hyde’s transition from competitive pitch to wellness advocate makes him an ‘ideal champion’ for the natural ready-to-eat snack brand.
Epstein said: “Jake embodies everything Datekin stands for: athleticism, determination, and a real belief in wholesome nutrition.
“Our aim is to inspire healthier snack choices across sports enthusiasts, families, and health-conscious consumers.
“Jake can help us elevate Datekin into a delicious, protein-infused, on-the-go snack that fuels body and mind.
“We’re excited to have him on board not only to amplify our message but share real-life stories of how Datekin supports active lifestyles – from training sessions to daily routines.”
Campaign rollout across social media will include Hyde sharing insights into his training meals, Datekin taste tests, and energetic workouts.
He will also host ‘Fuel with Jake’ workshops at local fitness centres and supermarkets throughout the summer, inviting fans to taste and learn about the benefits of nutrient-rich snacking.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.