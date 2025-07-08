James Bye will enjoy a change of pace when he follows his explosive exit from EastEnders in the 40th anniversary live episode by starring as Mr. Darcy in the theatre production of Death Comes To Pemberley.
Death Comes to Pemberley, by PD James based on the inspired sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice and adapted by Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff, visits the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from Tuesday 12 to Saturday 16 August.
James said: “I am leaving EastEnders on an absolute high after the explosive live 40th anniversary episode. After a decade of gritty storylines it’s going to be quite a switch to put on period clothes as one of literature’s romantic leading men, but I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”
He played Martin Fowler in EastEnders for 10 years until his death in the Queen Vic explosion and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, partnered with Amy Dowden.
The stage production of PD James’s best-selling novel is a tale of love, betrayal, and intrigue set in Regency England.
Step into the world of Pride and Prejudice with a riveting new stage adaptation that combines Austen’s timeless romance with a gripping murder mystery imagined by PD James, the “Queen of Crime”.
Six years after Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy’s happy union, their idyllic life at Pemberley is shattered when Elizabeth’s sister Lydia bursts in with shocking news: a man has been murdered in the woods, and suspicion falls on her husband, the notorious George Wickham.
As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets emerge, tensions rise, and loyalties are tested, casting doubt on everyone’s innocence. Programme details: Tuesday to Saturday evenings at 7.30pm; Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.
Tickets are from £29; access tickets from £24, free essential companion available; concessions £14. To book, visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/death-comes-to-pemberley
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.