A week of wonderfully spooky events

THE Lightbox gallery and museum is hosting “spooktacular” Halloween activities this week as part of half term fun, with drop-in and bookable activities for every age and crafting ability.

There’s a free wicked webs drop-in workshop for families with all ages on Wednesday (26 October). You will be shown how to create spooky web decorations to hang for your Halloween celebrations. Drop in anytime from 1.30pm to 4pm.

SCARY – Create a fearsome face at a pumpkin carving session. Picture (copyright) Julie McGarry

The crafting continues on Friday (28 October) with a free monster streamers session: drop in anytime from 1.30pm to 4pm. Do the monster mash and design some colourful monster streamers using a variety of recycled materials.

Returning to Thursday 27 October, there’s a colourful sensory experience, with three 20-minute slime-making workshops for children aged five-plus. The sessions are at 3.30pm, 3.50pm and 4.10pm and cost £3 per child: book online at www.thelightbox.org.uk.

CREATIVE – Spooky bug boxes and wicked webs are all part of the Halloween fun at The Lightbox next week. Pictures (copyright) The Lightbox

At 6pm, children aged eight-plus can learn how to create a fearsome face in a family pumpkin-carving workshop: it costs £7 for an adult and one child (add-on tickets are £4 per person).

Following at 7pm is an adults-only pumpkin carving session (£10 per person). Pumpkins and tools will be provided in both sessions and in the family workshop children must be accompanied by an adult. Book at www.thelightbox.org.uk.

Staying with Thursday 27 October, at 6pm resident artist Marianne Frost will be leading a new free Lates edition of the popular Drawing for Adults.

At 8pm, join local “ghost-pert” Philip Hutchinson for stories of ghouls from Woking and surrounding areas. His true tales of the supernatural have been specially collected for The Lightbox. It’s a horrific way to spend an evening, with a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink included. Book at www.thelightbox.org.uk.

Modroc monsters are showing up for the spooky season too

Also on Thursday, from 5pm there will free entry to The Lightbox’s exhibition Canaletto and Melissa McGill: Performance and Panorama. Can you see a Venetian ghost lurking in the paintings?

The Lightbox’s café, Stretched & Fired, will be offering tempting Bloody Marys and frightfully tasty pizzas to complete the spooktacular evening.

* SURREY Heritage is holding free half-term drop-in family activities during normal opening hours at Surrey History Centre in Woking from Tuesday 25 October to Friday 28 October.

Youngsters can make a peg soldier, a paper poppy and a white peace dove. There will also be pictures to colour in.

Surrey History Centre is a buggy friendly and accessible building with free parking on site, as well as baby change facilities. Parents and guardians are responsible for supervising their children.

For details, visit www.surreycc.gov.uk/heritageevents.