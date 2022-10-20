Diwali celebrations to light up the town tonight

RESIDENTS are invited to join in the celebrations when the annual Diwali lantern parade returns to Woking town centre tonight.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world and represents the triumph of good over evil, light over dark.

The Diwali parade will tour the town centre

The lantern parade begins at 6pm in Gloucester Square, outside Woking Civic Offices. Led by the energetic rhythms of live music and drumbeats, the parade will tour the town centre before finishing in Victoria Square with an exciting finale performed by the Chenda Melam drummers.

Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for living well, said: “I am excited to see Woking town centre illuminated in colour once again as residents come together to celebrate Diwali and create lasting memories with loved ones.

“I encourage anyone able to come along and attend this joyous community event. No matter what your religious background or beliefs, everyone is welcome to join in the celebrations and reflect upon new beginnings.”

See next week’s News & Mail for a picture spread of the event.