Police appeal after teenage girl is victim of indecent exposure

A TEENAGER walking along the canal path was confronted by a man who indecently exposed himself to her this morning.

The incident happened just before 8am along the Basingstoke Canal path.

Police are appealing for any information after another case of indecent exposure on the Basingstoke Canal Towpath

“A teenage girl was walking along the canal path, close to Redding Way, when a man stopped in front of her and sexually exposed himself,” said a police spokesman.

The man is described as white with tanned skin, around 5ft 5in tall and between 30-40 years old. He was wearing jogging bottoms and a blue baseball cap.

“It’s vitally important that we speak to anyone who thinks they saw someone matching the description of the suspect in the area this morning, or has CCTV or dashcam of the area at the time,” said Woking Borough commander Nell Rodriguez.

“Indecent exposure is an incredibly serious offence and behaviour which will absolutely not be tolerated. I would encourage anyone with information to contact us, quoting case reference P22219237.”

The incident follows a renewed appeal for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted by the canal a few weeks ago.

The woman was walking along Sheets Heath Lane when she noticed a man standing on the bridge leading to Connaught Road. She continued walking onto the path along the Basingstoke Canal, in the direction of the Esso petrol station, when she noticed the man was behind her.

As she stopped to let him pass, he inappropriately touched her. The incident occurred sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Friday 23 September.

Anyone with information about either incident can contact the police via webchat on the website www.surrey.police.uk, or call 101.

Information can be left anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.