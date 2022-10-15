Detective story in dance

AUDIENCE members will direct the action in a dance theatre mystery show that is being staged in the unusual location of a church.

They will sit on revolving stools as the plot of SLEUTH unravels around them in the nave of Christ Church, Woking town centre.

SLEUTH is a dance theatre mystery show

Dance Woking is presenting the show on three evenings next week as an “amazing 360 dance theatre experience”.

The group said it worked hard to find a suitable venue to host SLEUTH, which features a hard-boiled detective trying to solve a serious crime in the 1950s. The audience directs his investigation by voting on which clues from the story he should follow.

In a world of shifting shadows and rising crime, good and bad men can be found on both sides of the law.

The production, this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday, is staged by ZoieLogic Dance Theatre, an organisation that aims to change the perceptions of dance.

Detective Miller and fellow cast members in a scene from SLEUTH

“The show offers a rare opportunity for audiences to experience theatre in an unusual and unique way,” said Dance Woking chief executive and artistic director Sam McCaffrey.

“We love the challenge of bringing performance to unusual settings and are looking forward to using the nave at Christ Church as a venue for these extraordinary performances. The fact that no two shows will be the same is also very exciting.”

ZoieLogic artistic director Zoie Golding added: “I love how live the show feels because the audience chooses how the story unfolds and the dancers have to react in a matter of seconds. I am very proud of this work as it gives people a really fun and unique experience of dance.”

Zoie – who was made an MBE for services to dance in the Queen’s 2022 birthday honours – will be discussing her work at a question and answer session on the opening night on 20 October.

Dance Woking is a charity that involves the community in watching, performing and participating in dance activities. The SLEUTH event has received financial support from Arts Council England and Woking Borough Council.

The show is suitable for children aged 10 and above. The doors open at 6.30pm on and the performances start at 7pm.

To find out more visit www.dancewoking.com. Or catch the live pop-ups Dance Woking are staging in Mercia Walk from 10.30am to 1.30pm this Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There is some sleuthing involved!” teased artistic director Sam McCaffrey.