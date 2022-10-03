Another spectacular event, as hospice supporters step out to raise funds

MORE than 300 people took part in a country stroll in glorious early autumn sunshine to raise money for the Woking Hospice charity.

Yay… we’re all about to set off, after warming up nicely

They were sponsored to take part in the second Woodland Walk, held on Sunday as part of the charity’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The walk started and finished at Fairoaks Airport in Chobham and went through the parkland surrounding the McLaren Technology Centre, the Heather Farm wetlands and woodland on Horsell Common.

Oliver and Kirsty Finch ready for the off with sons Eddie and Joey

Participants chose between five and 10-mile routes and there was also a dog-friendly option, with owners and pets able to set off an hour later than the other walkers. All participants were presented with an eco-friendly Woodland Walk medal to mark their achievement in finishing a walk.

The director of fundraising for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, Phil Wormley, commented: “We are delighted to have hosted another spectacular event. Warm weather on the day meant the stunning route was enjoyed by many residents of the local and neighbouring areas.”

“Thank you to everyone who joined us on the day, at both the walk and event village.”

Jane and Debbie at the finish with their medals

The event village at Fairoaks, run by hospice staff and volunteers, hosted a selection of stalls offering a refreshment station, locally sourced food, craft stalls face painting, children’s activities and an ever-popular tombola.

“We are grateful for Trident Honda as our main headline sponsor and Fairoaks Airport for hosting this year’s event and their continued support,” Phill added. “I am also grateful for the fundraising team who worked tirelessly to put this event together, and the many volunteers who have helped make this a success.”

The charity’s fundraising team is still assessing the individual fundraising totals so that the overall proceeds can be calculated.

For up to date information on the walk and the charity’s other fundraising events, visit wsbhospices.co.uk/events.