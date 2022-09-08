TV star inspired by brilliant show blooms

POPULAR television and radio presenter Nicki Chapman opened the RHS Garden Wisley Flower Show on Tuesday.

PUTTING ON A SHOW: Television presenter Nicki Chapman cuts the floral garland to declare open the 30th anniversary RHS Wisley Garden Flower Show as RHS curator Matthew Pottage lends a hand

Nicki, who became an RHS Ambassador this year, cut a floral garland to declare the show open as it celebrated its 30th anniversary. It runs until Sunday (11 September).

BLOOMING MARVELLOUS – Visitors, growers and judges were soon at home among the riot of colour at the RHS Garden Wisley Flower Show on Tuesday, although one youngster clearly had her doubts about the weather. Pictures: Len Walker

She said: “After the huge honour of being named an RHS Ambassador at Chelsea this year, I’m so excited to open what I know is going to be a fabulous RHS Wisley Flower Show.

“I absolutely love visiting RHS shows to find inspiration for my own garden, so I can’t wait to have a look around at everything on offer.”

For visitors also searching for ideas, there are more than 50 nurseries and specialist growers selling top-quality plants, trees and bulbs, with a further 20 traders offering a range of complementary garden, home and lifestyle items.

RHS Hilltop is playing host to fascinating talks three times a day, and the National Dahlia Show has returned, featuring rows of perfect blooms.

There is a free 36-seat shuttle bus service available throughout the show, departing from Woking station every 30 minutes from 8.30am to 6pm, and returning from RHS Wisley to the station every 30 minutes from 9am to 6.30pm.

The service does not need to be booked in advance, and visitors who take the shuttle enjoy a Green Travel discount on show tickets.

FOR more pictures from the event, see the 8 September edition of the News & Mail, in shops now. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.rhs.org.uk/wisleyflowershow.