TV star inspired by brilliant show blooms

POPULAR television and radio presenter Nicki Chapman opened the RHS Garden Wisley Flower Show on Tuesday.
Nicki, who became an RHS Ambassador this year, cut a floral garland to declare the show open as it celebrated its 30th anniversary. It runs until Sunday (11 September).
She said: “After the huge honour of being named an RHS Ambassador at Chelsea this year, I’m so excited to open what I know is going to be a fabulous RHS Wisley Flower Show.
“I absolutely love visiting RHS shows to find inspiration for my own garden, so I can’t wait to have a look around at everything on offer.”
For visitors also searching for ideas, there are more than 50 nurseries and specialist growers selling top-quality plants, trees and bulbs, with a further 20 traders offering a range of complementary garden, home and lifestyle items.
RHS Hilltop is playing host to fascinating talks three times a day, and the National Dahlia Show has returned, featuring rows of perfect blooms.
There is a free 36-seat shuttle bus service available throughout the show, departing from Woking station every 30 minutes from 8.30am to 6pm, and returning from RHS Wisley to the station every 30 minutes from 9am to 6.30pm.
The service does not need to be booked in advance, and visitors who take the shuttle enjoy a Green Travel discount on show tickets.
FOR more pictures from the event, see the 8 September edition of the News & Mail, in shops now. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.rhs.org.uk/wisleyflowershow.