Local photographer’s ‘sun halo’ shortlisted for prestigious award

A PHOTOGRAPHER from Woking has been shortlisted for a prestigious Royal Meteorological Society prize.

Tom Chitson’s photo of a solar halo in Antarctica

A dramatic picture taken in Antarctica by Tom Chitson could win him the society’s Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 accolade.

The photo – titled Solar halo making an appearance over Adelaide Island – is subject to a public vote. It was chosen for the shortlist by a panel of photography and meteorological experts from submissions by entrants from 119 countries.

Tom captured the sun halo on a Google Pixel 4a mobile phone while out Nordic skiing from the Rothera research station in Antarctica.

“Good weather was rare on the icy continent, but when the sun was shining, solar haloes were a common phenomenon during my three months spent researching the weather and climate in Antarctica,” he said.

The shortlisted images can be seen at www.rmets.org and members of the public can vote for their favourite until midnight on Wednesday, 21 September.