Quiz and curry night raises funds for LinkAble

A CURRY and quiz night hosted by Squire’s Garden Centre in Woking raised £2,300 for the centre’s Charity of the Year, LinkAble, a local charity which supports adults and children with learning disabilities.

Sarah Squire, first right, at the garden centre’s curry and quiz evening

Centre manager, Ed Ridgeon, said: “The evening was enjoyed by over 100 people, including our own colleagues, teams from other Squire’s garden centres and customers.”

Each of Squire’s 16 garden centres chooses a charity to support each year and, as the year of fundraising draws to a close, the Woking team wanted to do something significant for their chosen charity that the whole team could support.

THIRST FOR KNOWLEDGE – John Jary puts a question to the teams

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “We believe our garden centres should be at the heart of the local communities we serve.

“The Woking team’s brilliant effort was a wonderful demonstration of how we can support a local charity that is at the centre of the community.

“Congratulations to everyone for creating such a memorable and fun evening for so many to enjoy.”

Sarah was unable to lead her group to victory in the quiz, however, success going to the cleverly named “We thought it was speed dating” team.

Quizmaster John Jary set the questions across categories including general knowledge, geography and history, music, sport and entertainment, and gardening and nature.

There was also a live music round with the band Cajun Boogaloo providing excerpts from popular tracks for contestants to identify.