Firearms stolen from Bisley Shooting Ground

TWO firearms have been stolen from Bisley Shooting Ground, near Brookwood.

Police are appealing for help in trying to trace the missing guns since the theft was reported yesterday (Thursday 7 July).

An image of a Browning Buckmark .22 calibre Long Pistol

The guns are both Browning Buckmark .22 calibre Long Pistols. Officers are urging the public to come forward if they have any information as to where they might be.

“We have been carrying out a number of enquiries as to the whereabouts of the guns and I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to trace them,” said Detective Sergeant Matthew Stickland, who is investigating the case.

“If you have seen these weapons and have any idea as to where they might be, having perhaps overheard a conversation, please get in touch with us straight away.”

Anyone with information can contact the police, quoting crime reference number PR/45220071896, via:

webchat on the website www.surrey.police.uk

online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

calling them on 101.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should leave their information with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.