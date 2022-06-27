Events to shed light on changes to M25 and A3 junction

INFORMATION about changes to the A3 junction with the M25 at Wisley is to be presented in a series of in-person and virtual events.

There is a display today from 10am to 4pm in Jubilee Square, Woking, and on Thursday 30 June from 3pm to 8pm in Ripley Village Hall.

How junction 10 will look after the changes

The main part of the work, which is due to start in September, will add a fourth lane to the A3 either side of junction 10 of the M25, which will also get a fourth lane before and after the roundabout.

There will also be improvements to the A245, Sevenhills junction and Painshill roundabout.

A National Highways spokeswoman said the work, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025, will also feature some of the most extensive environmental work ever carried out by the agency, with the restoration of more than 25 hectares of heathland and the planting of new woodland.

“The UK’s first ever heathland green bridge will link Ockham and Wisley commons for the first time since the A3 was built,” the spokeswoman said.

How it looks now

She added that Junction 10 of the M25 is one of the busiest in the country with long queues and heavy congestion every day.

“It also has one of the highest recorded collision rates across England’s motorways and major A roads nationally.

“This project will reduce collisions by around a third but also create a better connection and smoother traffic for the 300,000 drivers who use it every day,” the spokeswoman added.

Simon Elliott, National Highways’ senior project manager, said: “This upgrade will not only deliver improvements for drivers, but there will be huge benefits for local people, equestrians and walkers alike.

“We are holding public information events so people can come and speak to the project team and find out more about our plans, and what to expect when we start work in September.”

Other public information events will be held at Sainsburys in Cobham on Tuesday (28 June) from 10am to 4pm, in RHS Wisley car park on Wednesday (29 June) from 10am to 4pm, at Brooklands Tesco on 15 July from 10am to 4pm, and on 16 July at Ockham Bites car park from 9am to 3pm.

Some preparatory work will start later this month.

For more information, visit https://www.nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/south-east/m25-junction-10/