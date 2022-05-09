Up to 5,000 visitors enjoy a stunning array of tulips

THE gardens of historic Dunsborough Park were at their spring-time peak for the annual tulip festival held across the estate.

Visitors are drawn to an array of white blooms

A spectacular display of multi-coloured flowers of many varieties graced the landscaped grounds, with successive waves of colour illuminating the walled gardens and wild meadow.

The country estate in Ripley estimates it will have welcomed about 5,000 visitors since it opened its gates to the public at the start of the festival in early April.

Annie and Georgie tempting visitors with delicious cakes

Sales of teas in aid of charity raised an additional £4,000, with proceeds going to good causes including Woking and Sam Beare Hospice and Teas for Ukraine.

“The tulips needed to respond to a warm spring sun and open up; a wonderful variety of blooms providing a stunning sight,” said Dunsborough Park owner Caroline Sweerts.

“I am very pleased that our charity teas have been so successful, and the event remains so popular.

“It shows that people love coming here, first entering through the Lodge House Gate House on Newark Lane and then into the grounds of my beautiful Dunsborough Park.”

The festival ended on Saturday with packed morning and afternoon sessions. The other charities to benefit were Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, Spinal Muscular Atrophy charity ACE SMA and fundraising concert organisers ARCH.