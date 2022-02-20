Remembering the Stoops of West Hall

WEST Hall is a large house in Parvis Road, between Byfleet and West Byfleet, and the focus of this week’s Peeps into the Past. The house was once the home of the Stoops, who were great benefactors to the local community.

News & Mail reader Martin Keys has been researching the family, whose surname is also synonymous with the name of the Twickenham Stoop Stadium, home of Harlequins rugby union club.

A picture postcard of West Hall, home of community benefactors the Stoops

Martin says West Hall has been developed many times over the centuries, most recently when converted into its current usage as a care home. But parts of the building date back to the 18th century.

From 1890, it was the home of local benefactors Frederick Cornelius Stoop (1855-1933) and his wife Agnes McFarlane Stoop (1859-1935).

Frederick was from a Dutch family. He was involved in the financial side of the oil industry and was a leading light in the merger of the Shell and Royal Dutch oil companies into Royal Dutch Shell, in April 1907.

Frederick Cornelius and Agnes McFarlane Stoop, celerating their golden wedding anniversary on 1 June 1932

In 1898, Byfleet gained an impressive village hall, funded by the Stoops. And in September 2015, a blue plaque was unveiled on this building commemorating its benefactors Frederick and Agnes.

The Stoops were involved in numerous other good works including establishing playing fields at both Byfleet and West Byfleet and a children’s home, latterly located at Pyrford.

They also performed numerous other charitable acts, as evidenced by the message on the postcard seen here. The picture on the front of the postcard, sent by Agnes on 10 May 1905, is of West Hall. Onthe reverse is a message signed by Agnes and sent to Mrs Yool of Field Place (Byfleet Road), Weybridge. Census returns show this is probably Mrs Mary Jane Yool, a woman of independent means.

Mrs Stoop writes: “There is a small sale at the Byfleet Village Hall tomorrow. SPG. & GFS. I have a lot of Dutch pottery, if you care to have some. 3 o’clock, no haste. AM Stoop.”

Were SPG and GFS the charities being collected for? The latter could be Girls’ Friendly Society.

The card is postmarked Weybridge 3.30pm. At that time there were several postal collections and deliveries per day, the last bit probably means the message was written at 3pm but there was “no haste” necessary in Mrs Yool responding.

In 1913 a Dutch fair was held in the grounds of West Hall to raise money for charity. This included mock-ups of Dutch buildings and many of those attending came in Dutch themed fancy dress outfits.

The other photograph shows the Stoops outside West Hall, celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on 1 June 1932. They are standing in front of the wisteria that still exists today.

The reverse of the West Hall postcard, where Mrs Stoop offers to donate a quantity of Dutch pottery to charity

Their eldest son, Adrian Dura Stoop (1883-1957), played rugby for Harlequins, appearing for them 182 times between 1901 and 1939. He also won 15 caps playing for England.

Adrian was president of the Harlequinsclub between 1920 and 1949 and the club’s ground was named The Stoop in his honour.

If you have some memories or old pictures relating to the Woking area, call David Rose on 01483 838960, or drop a line to the News & Mail.

David Rose is a local historian and writer who specialises in what he calls "the history within living memory" of people, places and events in the west Surrey area covering towns such as Woking and Guildford.