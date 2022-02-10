Victoria Way reopens after 16-week closure

VICTORIA Way reopened to vehicles this morning, having been closed since 20 October last year on safety grounds after exterior panels fell from the new Hilton hotel building.

“The highway reopening follows completion of works to check and install temporary fixings to more than 800 exterior panels of Victoria Square’s hotel development,” said a council spokesman.

Victoria Way was closed in October of last year over safety concerns after several panels fell from thee exterior of the newly built Hilton Woking hotel

“With these works complete, representatives from Surrey County Council, Sir Robert McAlpine, the Health and Safety Executive and Woking Borough Council have consulted and agreed that Victoria Way can reopen.”

During Victoria Way’s closure, work to improve a small section of the road surface was completed. A water leak that closed two west-bound lanes of the road before the junction with Chobham Road at the end of January has also been repaired.

“Significant work and testing to identify a permanent solution to the exterior panel issue continue between Sir Robert McAlpine and its sub-contractor, Prater,” added the council spokesman. “It is expected that agreement will be reached during February, allowing works to start as soon as possible.

“Woking Borough Council would like to thank local businesses, road users and residents for their patience during both these emergency works.”