Rishitha gets the chance to put students’ message across at COP26

AN A-level student from Gordon’s School will be representing students from all over the UK at the UN’s COP26.

Swapping membership of the West End school’s Eco Society for a global environmental platform, Rishitha Sali will travel to Glasgow to be part of the biggest international summit of the year, which aims to tackle climate change.

Rishitha Sali from Gordon’s School is heading to COP26

Rishitha will be giving public demonstrations on hydrogen fuel cells and battery storage and raising awareness about climate action with two others from Surrey Environmental Action Schools, as part of the UK Schools Sustainability Network.

More than 190 world leaders are expected at the summit, which is working towards accelerating action to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“I joined the Eco Society as I thought it would be really nice to meet people and discuss topics I am passionate about. But I never thought that this would happen!” said Rishitha.

A residential boarder at Gordon’s, Rishi joined the school in the Sixth Form and is studying Maths, Chemistry and Biology for A-levels.

As part of her preparation for COP26, she has been involved in online Zoom calls almost daily with other students going to Glasgow. Her particular interest is hydrogen fuel cells.

While she is “passionate” about climate action, Rishitha says she believes in other methods aside from direct action

“There are more peaceful ways of doing things, I prefer the most peaceful ways – talking to ministers is a more valid way of getting a response.”

She added: “This is the first time I have ever taken part in anything like this before. I’m really excited and looking forward to meeting people from different parts of the country and world who are interested in the same topics as me.”