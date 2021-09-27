Vaccine centre appeals for more volunteers to help with booster jabs

ANYONE who received their second COVID-19 vaccination at least six months ago can now get a booster jab at a centre in Woking.

The vaccine is available to people who qualify at Woking United Reformed Church in White Rose Lane.

The vaccination centre at Woking United reform Church is now open for booster jabs, to anyone who received their second COVID-19 vaccination jab at least six months ago

The vaccination hub recently moved from its previous base at St Paul’s Church in Oriental Road, because the meeting rooms there are needed again by regular users.

More volunteers are being sought to keep the centre running smoothly, from helping with car park duty to booking patients in on the system. Anyone who can spare a few hours a week is asked to get in touch.

“Many of the people who came forward to help were furloughed from their jobs at the time and have now returned to work,” said Fleur Chan, who is in charge of the hub.

“Helpers should be available for at least a three-hour shift, so perhaps this could suit parents who are free between the school runs.”

Free parking for volunteers is available on the top level at the nearby Heathside Road car park. To volunteer, or for more information, email volunteers.urc@gmail.com.

The vaccination hub in the United Reformed Church, which continues to be run by FastHeal Pharmacy, is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4.30pm.

Those attending for a booster should take their coronavirus vaccination record card or show their details on the NHS app.

Parking is also free for vaccine patients on the top floor of the Heathside Road car park.