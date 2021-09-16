Woking designer’s special dress wows on TV

TV presenter Angellica Bell dressed to impress for the National Television Awards

A WOKING designer got to present her work to a national audience when she dressed TV star Angellica Bell for the National Television Awards.

Vaishali Ragunathan had been contacted by Marie Gibbens and Claire Hams, founders of Surrey Frills – a community platform showcasing the county’s fashion, beauty and lifestyle businesses.

“When the opportunity to style Angellica for the NTAs came their way they approached me and wanted to dress her in one of my pieces. To say I was super thrilled to get this opportunity would be an understatement,” said Vaishali.

The glittering awards evening at London’s 02 arena, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, is television’s biggest night of the year, and it was up to Vaishali to make sure TV presenter Angellica – also known as a previous Celebrity MasterChef winner – looked the belle of the ball.

“Angellica chose the beautiful Teal Green Sequin Dress from my SS22 Sustainable Collection. This beautiful outfit was created by transforming the top half of a full sleeves ball gown. It was made into a one shoulder dress and the puff sleeve is made out of a silk scarf and we added some organza fabric to the front and back.

Local designer Vaishali

“Angellica looked a million dollars in that dress and received loads of compliments from everyone during that evening. The dress was also discussed on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV morning show. I can’t thank Claire and Marie enough for thinking about me and giving me this opportunity.”

The concept of sustainability in her work is very important to Vaishali.

“We live in an era of ‘throw away’ culture and mass production which is very damaging to the planet. My Sustainable Collection is all about turning previous collection pieces and redesigning them to give a completely different look.”

Having previously showcased her collections under her brand VzPerfection by Vaishali during London Fashion Week, she has a launch for her latest designs at an LFW event in London on Saturday. However, ahead of that, she has been organising a special fashion show in aid of the Cool Earth charity with lifestyle journalist Angela Sara West and photographer Earl Santos tomorrow night.

