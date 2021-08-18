Flower show to bloom again at RHS Wisley

AN ANNUAL flower show has long been a highlight of the year at the RHS Garden Wisley and it is back for 2021.

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but returns from Tuesday 7 to Sunday 12 September.

Visitors carrying bunches of dahlias they purchased at the last flower show

There will again be thousands of beautiful plants for sale, magnificent floral displays to enjoy and an engaging programme of talks and demonstrations in the recently-opened RHS Hilltop – “the home of gardening science”.

Since 1August, there has been no need to arrange entry tickets in advance to visit the garden. However, entry on flower show days will require booking so that visitor numbers can be managed. So be sure to book your place early for what is usually a popular event.

A wide variety of quality plants from 50 specialist nurseries and growers will be for sale. Many of the growers will be on hand throughout the show to offer expert advice.

Finishing touches being put to the gladioli display at the 2019 Wisley Flower Show

There will also be 20 trade stands, exhibiting everything from professional tools and garden furniture to outdoor sculpture and home accessories.

New for 2021, RHS Hilltop will host a series of varied and fascinating talks and demonstrations alongside its permanent exhibition. A line-up of experts will include gardening influencer Ellen Mary, master peony grower Alec White, garden historian Advolly Richmond and TV presenter Mr Plant Geek – AKA Michael Perry –among those signed up to give daily talks.

A returning show highlight is the dazzling dahlia display in the National Dahlia Society Show marquee, with more than 100 competition classes of this popular late-summer bloom. A selection of unusual cultivars will be available to buy, and the friendly experts from the National Dahlia Society will be on hand with expert tips.

The show itself is free to attend, but normal entry charges to the garden apply – free for RHS members, adults £14.95, children £7.45, under 5s free.

For further information, including how to book tickets, visit www.rhs.org.uk/wisleyflowershow.