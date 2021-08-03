Cyclists rise to the challenge

A TEAM of cyclists representing Trident Honda in Ottershaw have completed the demanding Downslink Challenge in support of two local charities.

Ten riders covered the 50 miles from Brighton to Knaphill with the money raised to be split equally between Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and the Little Roo Neonatal Fund at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals.

WHEELS IN MOTION – The Trident Honda Ottershaw team catch their breath after completing the Downslink Challenge. From left to right, Andrew Shortland, Tim Shaw, Jason Gaines-Burrill, Ghisli Cole, Richard Roberts, Nigel Cole, Jane Moore, Jill Goss, Simon Moore and Phil Marsden

Now in its sixth year, the 2021 challenge season began recently with its big day on Saturday 4 September. The aim is to raise £30,000, which would take the cumulative total past £100,000.

Almost £4,000 has been donated already, with Gift Aid taking the figure closer to £5,000.

The off-road route follows the old Downs Link railway line, with participants offered three options: the Challenge, from Brighton to Knaphill; the Century, from Knaphill to Brighton and back again the same day; and the Pro-Edition, taking in the River Wey and Basingstoke Canal back to St. John’s, adding 28 miles if ridden both ways.

Richard Roberts, managing director of Trident Honda Ottershaw, a sponsor of the Downslink Challenge since its inception, said: “We’ve been delighted to support the event for the past six years, and this year we’re raising money for two causes very close to our hearts.

“Speaking as a proud trustee of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, I’d love as many people as possible to get involved and help us to make this year our best yet for the charities.

“Our team had a brilliant time getting out and about. Riding on the day was a mixture of pleasure and pain because of the amazing weather, but our whole team were fantastic and supported each other through the sun, the punctures and the 1,300-foot climb!

“With the main event coming up on 4 September, everyone at Trident Honda would encourage you to dust off your bike or sponsor a loved one. Every little bit helps, and it will go a long way for two fantastic causes.”

The Downslink Challenge will culminate with a Woking Football Club squad of new owner John Katz, manager Alan Dowson, captain Josh Casey and former players Lloyd Wye and Scott Steele taking on the course in October.

* For more information about the Downslink Challenge or to donate, visit saddlesore.bike, or uk.virginmoneygiving.com/downslink2021.