Family fun with arts and crafts

WITH the school summer holidays under way, The Lightbox gallery and museum in Woking aims to keep creative juices flowing with a packed schedule of arts and crafts activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Characters drawn for a graphic novel masterclass at The Lightbox

Many of the children’s activities have a sporting theme, inspired by the Olympic Games. There are free workshops where you can drop in at any time from 1.30pm to 4pm, and pre-booked workshops charged at £9.50 per session.

This Sunday, the whole family can explore different materials and techniques to create sports posters, with the help of the Lightbox’s own artists. Although suitable for the whole family, the activities may be more suitable for those four and over.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. It costs £9.50 for one adult and one child, with a £5 charge for additional family members. All materials are included.

A two-day graphic novel masterclass for 11 to 16-year-olds on Thursday and Friday next week will introduce the basic tools of comic-making and a variety of comic styles.

Participants will build unique cartoon character version of themselves, and each will then learn how to create a dynamic, original, comic story starring their character. By the end of the workshops, they will have created a finished six-page comic and poster. The masterclass costs £35 per person.

* To book workshops, other than drop-in events, visit www.thelightbox.org.uk, where you will also find a full list of what’s on offer.