Tickets selling fast as host of celebrities team up for charity match at Kingfield

CELEBRITY chef Dean Edwards believes Woking Football Club has the recipe for a fabulous afternoon on Sunday when The Laithwaite Community Stadium hosts a galaxy of famous faces.

ALL SMILES – Dean hints at hidden talents as he and daughter Indie show off his Man of the Match award from a previous celebrity outing

Calum Best, Ant Middleton, James Arthur and YouTuber Chunkz are scheduled to line up alongside Dean in a charity match in support of Woking & sam Beare Hospices, Cherry Trees, Halo Children’s Foundation and Emily Ash Trust.

The game kicks off at 3pm, with ticket proceeds shared between the four charities.

The poster advertising the star studded match

Dean, a regular on Lorraine Kelly’s morning television show, said: “I have been involved with Sellebrity [the organisers] for over four years now and play in every game that I can.

“It’s always a fantastic occasion and we have a great group of players who travel from all over the country to take part.

“It would mean nothing, though, without the thousands of fans who turn up to support the amazing causes we are playing for.

“I’m so happy to be able to play in these charity matches, it’s a huge honour to pull on the shirt. The games not only raise funds for great causes but also raise awareness for some incredibly important causes.”

Dean, an avid Bristol City fan, describes himself as “a no-nonsense centre back”.

“My abilities aren’t what they once were, but I played a good standard once upon a time,” he said. “To be honest, all of the players involved can definitely play a bit so I think the spectators will be surprised at the standard of football on show.

“I try to keep as fit as I can but at 44 years of age the body tends to have its own idea of what it does and doesn’t want to do.

Calum Best, son of football legend George Best

“I love to play but it’s usually the norm to not be able to walk properly for a good week after a game.

“It doesn’t help chasing around these young and supremely fit lads from Love Island!”

Mick Livesey, Woking FC’s commercial director, is also keen to stress the importance of the match for the charities involved.

“We are blessed to be able to make an impact by raising money,” he said, “but also by creating awareness about these amazing charities.

“We can’t thank the community and our supporters enough for their incredible support.

“Ticket sales are over 1,600, and with demand growing all the way up to the event we anticipate a crowd of more than 2,500, that’s above the attendance for an average league game.

TV presenter and adventurer Ant Middleton

“The VIP tickets have sold out and it should be a fantastic atmosphere.

“We are so excited to see the country at large and Woking Football Club in particular opening up. The Cardinals’ Bar, Legends’ Bar and the Geoff Chapple Lounge will be open and serving drinks.

“Moaners’ Corner café and other catering options will be available throughout the day.”

To book tickets, visit www.wokingfc.co.uk and use “purchase tickets and hospitality” to access match information, including the latest celebrity details. Ticket prices are £10 adults, £5 under-16s and concessions. It is an all-ticket event and no tickets will be available on the day. All celebrity appearances are subject to commitments.