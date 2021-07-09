Women fearful following another indecent exposure incident

ANOTHER case of a man exposing himself to a woman in Woking has been reported – the second such incident in less than two weeks.

The latest incident happened at around 8.15am on Saturday (July 3) on a path leading to the Basingstoke Canal in Brookwood.

Police are urging anyone who has witnessed an incident of indecent exposure to come forward with information

A post on the Nextdoor community forum site said the victim was a young woman walking her dog.

The description of the suspect is similar to that of a man who exposed himself to a woman in Horsell and pinched her bottom on 21 June at around 7.45 am.

The suspect from Saturday is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, aged possibly late-40s and possibly of Mediterranean appearance. He was believed to have brown hair and was wearing a white shirt and pale jeans.

The man wanted in connection with the recent sexual exposure incident in Horsell was pictured running away after pinching a woman’s bottom

The man wanted over the Horsell incident was described as in his late 30s/early 40s, 5ft 8in tall, of a lean build, tanned and with dark hair. He was captured on CCTV running away and appeared to be wearing jeans and a blue hooded top.

A persistent number of sexual exposure cases along the towpath prompted a Canal Watch scheme to launch in April, with community volunteers patrolling along the canal to try and combat anti-social behaviour.

Woking Borough Commander David Bentley said then that the police were working hard to identify the suspects committing these offences.

One resident responded to the post about the Brookwood incident, by saying: “I just can’t believe this is still happening and the police still cannot do something to catch these disgusting, sickening perverts.

“This has been going on for months. Us women can no longer walk by the Basingstoke canal near St Johns and Brookwood anytime of the day because of this – we should not be feeling such fear walking our dogs.

“Enough is enough. Something seriously needs to be done to stop these perverts for once and for all.”

Officers searched the area around Brookwood Country Park on Saturday morning but did not find anyone matching the description of the suspect.

Inspector Bentley said: “We believe that this incident is connected to the other sexual exposures which have happened along the canal towpath in recent months. Our investigation into this latest incident remains ongoing and we are working to support the victim.

“I would like to reiterate our appeal for information from anyone who was in the area on Saturday. If you saw anything suspicious, or if you see any suspicious behaviour in the area in the future, please contact us straightaway so that we have the best chance of investigating.”

Anyone in the area who noticed suspicious behaviour is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting case number 45210070066.