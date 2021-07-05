Hospice fundraisers get back to business with a woodland walk

WOKING & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care is limbering up for a Hospice Woodland Walk in a bid to return to a post-pandemic fundraising programme.

The new family-friendly event is due to be held on Sunday 17 October, starting and finishing at the event village at McLaren Technology Centre.

Hospice walkers (l-r) Phil Wormley, Steven Levien, Emma Atkins, Sophie Crossman

Open to everyone, it could be a fun day out for a family, or keen walking groups and individuals as there is a five-mile or 10-mile route option. All participants will receive a unique Woodland Walk Medal.

The walk covers the wooded and wetland areas from McLaren Park, across Fairoaks Airport, to Heather Farm and Horsell Common. It also includes a Nature Trail along the way aimed at giving younger and older walkers an opportunity to enjoy the day out and raise money for Hospice care.

“We are so pleased to be able to share the news of the Hospice Woodland Walk with our local community,” said Phil Wormley, director of fundraising. “It has been planned with staggered start times to ensure the event is COVID safe and something all the family can take part in and enjoy,”

The hospice’s two new Community Fundraisers Emma Atkins (left) and Sophie Crossman

Walkers are being encouraged to register as soon as possible to guarantee their place and help the hospice ensure the safeguarding all participants.

“We want to thank the McLaren Group for sponsoring the event and allowing us to set up our event village at the technology centre,” said Phil. “We would also like to say a huge thank you to Trident Honda for their continued support and their generous and much valued sponsorship of our events. It is fantastic to be able to work with them on an event which will enable us to raise vital funds for our charity.”

Richard Roberts, managing director of Trident Honda, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support the hospice in the delivery of outside events after lockdown put a stop to them.”

Helping with the planning of this new event are two new community fundraisers, Sophie Crossman, who joined the hospice in 2019 and recently took on the new role, and Emma Atkins, who joined the hospice last month.

“It has been a long time since we have had the opportunity to be out and about properly in the Community and meet with our supporters face to face, so we are both really excited to be a part of the Hospice Woodland Walk team,” said Sophie.

“I am delighted to have joined the Hospice Fundraising Team,” added Emma. “I’m really looking forward to this exciting new event and meeting with our local community.”

* Registration is open now at www.wsbhospices.co.uk/woodlandwalk

You can choose your distance of five miles or 10 miles and request your start time. Adults £15, Children £5 (if under 16 must be accompanied by an adult), under 5’s go free. Please note this event does not include access to the McLaren Technology Centre.