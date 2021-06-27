Kicking on with more details of Byfleet Football Club

MORE details have come to light about Byfleet Football Club in the 1950s and 60s, after a story from Peeps into the Past last month that featured an old club programme.

Reader Kay Leech’s late husband, Len, joined the club in 1947 and played in goal. In 1950, he became the club secretary. When he stopped playing in 1965, he took over as treasurer of the Surrey Combination Football League. By 1971, he was also the treasurer of the western section of the Surrey County Intermediate League.

LIFTING THE TROPHY – Club chairman Alf Chandler and his wife with the Surrey Interme-diate Cup won by Byfleet in 1953

Kay has kindly supplied some photos, along with a cutting from The Woking Review from February 1959.

She says the two photos of the team and officials appear to date from the early 1960s, after Len had hung up his boots. In the photograph taken in front of the building, Len is pictured standing on the far right.

Another photo shows club chairman Alf Chandler and his wife with the Surrey Intermediate Cup won by Byfleet in 1953.

FOOTBALL MEN – Byfleet FC teams and officials in photos thought to be from the early 1960s. Former goalkeeper Len is standing on the far right in both

The newspaper report began: “Although Byfleet Football Club is not having its most successful season, it can boast far more team spirit, friendliness and informality amongst its members.”

It stated the club was founded in 1942, and in the 1947-48 season won the Surrey Intermediate Championship and moved into the Surrey Senior League.

At that time, it appealed to Woking Council to provide better changing rooms at its pitch on Rectory Lane recreation ground.

Evidently, the council had provided the club with a hut, but it was not up to the standard the club desired. It had “no gas, heating or lighting”. But after two years of protests the club was given permission to “redecorate the building”.

The article noted: “Now the pavilion has Calor gas, hot water and lighting. There are also separate changing rooms for the referee and officials.” At the time of the article the club was back in the Intermediate League.

However, it had two teams and about 28 playing members, “…some of whom come from as far away as Walton or Weybridge,” adding: “Officials are now thinking of reviving a social side and had recently held their first club dinner at the Blue Anchor Hotel.”

The only downside of the night was no-one could be found to play the piano! But several members provided some “excellent entertainment”, including the first-team captain Charlie Hanton, who, it added, “has appeared on television several times”.

The report concluded with an appeal from the club for more non-playing members to assist on match-days, in particular making sure the visiting team are “looked after,” and “arrangements for teas”.

Subscriptions for members were five shillings per year, and players paid one shilling game money. For that they were supplied with a shirt, shorts and socks, but had to wash their kit themselves.

If you have some memories or old pictures relating to the Woking area, call David Rose, on 01483 838960, or drop a line to the News & Mail.

