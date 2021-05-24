Care home ensures Aloma is part of family wedding day

HORSELL Lodge care home pulled out all the stops to make sure that a resident could virtually participate in her granddaughter’s wedding.

The care home residents watch the wedding ceremony

In different circumstances, Aloma would have played a central role in Tégan’s wedding at Dorking, so it came as a shock to her to learn that coronavirus restrictions prevented her from attending.

Understanding Aloma’s huge disappointment, the team at the home liaised with her daughter, the bride’s mother, Roseanna, to enable Aloma, accompanied by her friends at the home, to join in as the ceremony was live-streamed to a large-screen TV via the internet.

The happy couple, Tégan and Nick. Picture: Dan Marshall/DM Photography

The residents dressed smartly for the occasion and the care home team set the scene of the wedding reception using the colour theme chosen by Tégan.

From chair ties to balloons and flowers, the attention to detail and personal touch shown by wellbeing coordinator Claudia was evident.

The home’s chefs also did Aloma proud with their delicate three-tiered traditional cake, divine canapés and Prosecco to toast newlyweds Tégan and Nick.

Aloma, the residents and care home team sent their congratulations to the happy couple, wishing them well on their journey through life.