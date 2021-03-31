Volunteers sought for village litter pick

AN EARLY call is being made for people to take part in this year’s Great British Spring Clean in Chobham.

Philippa Anderson (first right) and some her volunteers with sacks of litter collected in 2019

It comes from Philippa Anderson, deputy chairman of the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, who lives in the village.

She had to cancel her annual litter pick last year because of the pandemic but has organised this year’s event for the morning of Saturday 12 June.

In April 2019, volunteers collected 54 sacks of rubbish that had been discarded on the roads around Chobham.

“We want to send a strong message that littering is totally unacceptable,” said Philippa. “We would like to hear from people who have half-an-hour to spare to help in Chobham and those who are already involved in litter-picking and would like to connect with us.”

Get in touch with Philippa via email at chobhamlitter@gmail.com.