Woman who escaped deadly air raid clocks up 100 years

A WOMAN who survived the Second World War air raid on Brooklands which killed 88 civilians has celebrated her 100th birthday.

SPECIAL OCCASION – Wyn Stamp celebrates her 100th birthday in style with a giant cake

Wyn Stamp was working at the Vickers Aircraft Company in September 1940 but had just popped home for lunch with her husband, Alan, who was employed there as a fitter, when the Luftwaffe struck.

They both escaped the bombing, which left more than 400 injured.

Wyn, a resident at Signature at Parklands Manor Care Home in Chertsey, marked her milestone birthday by blowing out the candles, then enjoyed a party with residents and staff a few days later.

She also received a bouquet from the Mayor of Runnymede, Cllr Elaine Gill, and Wyn’s family provided information about her life which was used in a This Is Your Life-style presentation. The party finished with a virtual concert with Kathryn Jenkins singing.

Born in Hersham, Wyn is the eldest of three children. She joined Vickers after leaving school at 14, and worked on the construction of aircraft from 1934 to 1945.

During her time there she met and married Alan. After the bombing raid, with Vickers badly damaged, they were transferred to Chester for six months.

After returning, Mrs Stamp worked at the Mill in Esher, which was part of Vickers, while Alan was transferred to the Martin-Baker Aircraft Company, where he was involved in the development of the ejector seat.

She had a daughter, Carol, and in 1947 the family moved to Lyne, where they lived in the bungalow they had built.

Wyn takes a moment to relax and admire a bouquet of flowers sent to her by the Mayor of Runnymede

Wyn, who has two grandchildren and three great grandchildren, became an active member of the community, helping out at the local school and church.

The family enjoyed many holidays in their touring caravan and holiday caravan in the New Forest, as well as travelling to the US to visit friends and taking holidays around Europe.

Alan passed away 16 years ago and Wyn continued to look after herself until moving in to the care home in June 2019.

Maggie Middleton, general manager of Parklands Manor, said: “Wyn is a truly amazing lady, always looking out for other people and concerned about their wellbeing.

“I look forward to celebrating Wyn’s 101st birthday next year, when we can have all the family to the party.”