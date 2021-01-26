Apply for warmer home grants before the deadline

RESIDENTS are being urged to register as soon as possible for the Green Jump Surrey scheme to beat the March 31 deadline for work being completed.

The programme, run by the domestic energy efficient service, Action Surrey, on behalf of partner local authorities, is to help make homes warmer, cut fuel bills and improve green credentials.

GETTING WARM – The Green Jump Surrey scheme offers eligible householders funding to make their property more energy efficient

More than 350 householders across Surrey have signed up, with funding allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Green Jump Surrey project manager Rachel Lambert said: “With the March 31 deadline for the completion of installations looming, we urge everyone to check with us to see if they can access funding.”

The scheme provides funding to eligible residents of up to £15,000 per household, and includes loft, floor and wall insulation, new renewable heating, park home insulation, LED lighting and draught proofing.

Work is carried out by experienced professionals adhering to all safety protocols, including full PPE for loft insulation. Wall and floor insulation are carried out from outside the property.

Householders could be eligible if they live in a hard-to-heat home and are in receipt of a means-tested benefit or have a total gross annual household income of less than £30,000.

Private and social housing landlords can receive funding to cover two-thirds the cost of installing solid wall insulation, up to £5,000.

Funding is available to those who meet the criteria and live within one of the 10 participating local authorities, including Woking, Surrey Heath and Guildford.

To check eligibility, phone free on 0800 783 2503 or use the enquiry form at www.actionsurrey.org.