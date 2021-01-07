McLaren helping NHS vaccine rollout across the borough

WOKING-based supercar manufacturer McLaren is supporting the NHS vaccination rollout by making available its accessible Victoria Gate office in the town centre as a community centre.

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff are working there alongside doctors to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents identified as priority groups for the vaccine.

FUELLING INJECTION – (From left to right) Ruth Nic Aoidh with Ray Morgan, Woking Borough Council chief executive, and Dr Caroline Baker, clinical lead for the North West Surrey GP Federation at McLaren’s Victoria Gate offices

Vaccination of those with booked appointments began on 22 December.

Ruth Nic Aoidh, executive director, purchasing, commercial, government affairs and legal at McLaren, said: “We’re delighted to put McLaren’s office in the heart of Woking town centre to the service of our local community as we continue to help support the NHS and their hard-working teams as they begin to roll out the vaccine to patients.

“Working closely with Woking Borough Council, we’ve moved rapidly to support efforts to tackle COVID as we did earlier this year when our fantastic people contributed technical skills and expertise to help build more ventilators.”

Those who are eligible for the vaccine will be contacted directly by the NHS to book their time slot.

Dr Charlotte Canniff, GP and clinical chair of NHS Surrey Heartlands Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Leaving the house for medical reasons, including a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, is allowed in all local restriction tiers, so if you are contacted by the NHS to book a vaccination appointment, it’s crucial that you attend.

The vaccination rollout continues

“Each service is carefully planned with strict safety measure in place. Our teams are working hard to contact patients in priority groups but it’s important to stress that this will be a marathon, not a sprint.

“Please be patient. When it’s your turn, you will be contacted by the NHS. In the meantime, it’s more important than ever to follow the latest government guidance.”

The latest phase of the vaccine rollout is being co-ordinated by GP-led primary care networks with Surrey County Council, district and borough councils and local community partners all playing a crucial role in preparations.

The vaccine will be offered more widely at community venues in other parts of Surrey on a phased basis during the coming months.

The support from McLaren got the green light from Woking council officers and residents alike.

“An excellent example of public and private sector working together to get the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in Woking,” said Louise Strongitharm, director of housing at WBC.

“A special thanks to McLaren for offering their splendid facility,” said Phil Harg on the Nextdoor community website.

“Be great if they’d change your tyres and wash your windscreen at the same time,” joked Jane Schneider.

For more information, visit www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine.