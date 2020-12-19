The lives of residents are at risk, says council leader

AS Woking, along with most of Surrey, moved into Tier 3 – the Very High COVID alert level – today, the leader of the council has warned the lives of residents “are at risk”.

NHS mobile testing units will be in operation at Woking Car Park and Goldsworth Park during December

Cllr Ayesha Azad said it was important that everyone adhered to the tighter restrictions, given the infection rates within the borough.

“Despite our best efforts, the latest COVID-19 figures are showing that the virus is accelerating in the wrong direction across the borough, much of Surrey and the south east,” she said. “The lives of residents are at risk. It would be tragic to lose more people to this disease now that a vaccine roll-out is in progress.

Council Leader Ayesha Azad is urging caution and common sense during the festive season as Woking enters Tier 3, warning that residents lives are “at risk”

“Preventative measures are still the best way to reduce the infection rate. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of the virus by continuing to socially distance, washing our hands, wearing a face covering, and by self-isolating and getting tested if you show any symptoms.”

An additional NHS COVID-19 mobile testing unit is in operation on selected dates during December in Goldsworth Park.

This site is in addition to the existing facility which has been running from the Woking Park Car Park during the pandemic.

“More than ever, we must all play our part. I urge all our communities to follow the new rules, stay alert and stay safe,” said Cllr Azad.

“If you’ve got symptoms, even mild symptoms, please book a test via the NHS. Please think about who you might be putting at risk over the festive season.”

It is important to book a Coronavirus test if experiencing symptoms, including:

• a high temperature

• a new continuous cough

• a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

It is important to book a test within the first five days of having symptoms. Appointments must be booked in advance via the NHS website. If you have not pre-booked an appointment, you will be turned away.

Find out how to book a test by visiting www.woking.gov.uk/bookatest