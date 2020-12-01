Baking expert Jack sets up in new studios

PROFESSIONAL chef turned bread maker, Jack Sturgess, is taking his food demonstration and training business to a whole new level, as he collects the keys to his new base – the Bake with Jack Studios, on the Lansbury Estate in Knaphill.

Master baker Jack Sturgess talks the crowd through one of his recipes at a baking demonstration

A regular on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch as its resident bread expert, local food hero Jack is looking forward to restarting his baking courses in the New Year, but in the meantime he’s cooking up a new home for his YouTube Channel Bake with Jack at a spacious first floor unit on the business estate.

“Woking seemed to be the natural home for Bake with Jack Studios,” he said. “There literally couldn’t have been anywhere else for me to be.

“Surrey has been my home for the past 15 years, and Lansbury Business Estate is close to where I hold my classes. Plus, there’s easy access to London for TV appearances. Not to mention the fact that Woking has hosted the biggest and most exciting free food festival that I have been proud to have been a part of over the past few years.”

Jack’s passion is engaging with home bakers like himself, sharing his knowledge and encouraging them to have a go themselves. An ambassador of the Real Bread Campaign, he believes anyone can bake beautiful bread in the comfort of their own home – ideal for these times when people are spending more time in the kitchen than ever before.

As well as his TV and recording work, Jack has been a strong supporter of the burgeoning food scene in Surrey, demonstrating his bread baking skills at the Woking Food Festival. In addition, he has appeared on stage at various other events, including the Surrey County Show, Fantastic British Food Festival, Always the Sun, Countryfile Live, and Foodies London, and his entertaining demonstrations earned him the title of Surrey’s Food Hero at the Sandown Park Food Festival, presented by Nadiya Hussain.

You can see the video of his move to the Knaphill premises “A new chapter with Bake with Jack” on YouTube https://youtu.be/C4b6hxmZIM8