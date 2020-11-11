Artist finds inspiration in her studio surroundings

A RURAL lane in Send that has been an informal business area for some years is gradually becoming a creative enclave, where people such as artist Jan Erika are finding inspiration in the location.

Jan with the 9x4m mural she has painted for the business centre at Send

Jan is among the first occupants of Tannery Studios in the former industrial site, which during the 17th century, did include a tannery. Thanks to a £1.5m loan from Enterprise M3, the building has been gutted and refurbished and is almost complete.

Jan, whose bold vivid art is often inspired by nature, moved into her unit at the studios in September. She was drawn by its rural location set in fields overlooking the Wey Navigation Canal.

Her perspective on the project has been brought to life in a 9×4 metre mural she was commissioned to create by Tannery Studios developers.

Jan Erika – inspired by the Surrey countryside near her home and studio

Fortunately for Jan, business has boomed following lockdown, as a global audience are being drawn to her work for, especially for interior design in textiles, furniture, crockery and of course paintings to adorn walls.

“People do seem to be spending on things like this because they aren’t spending on things like holidays because of COVID-19,” said Jan.

The 37-year-old Ripley mum, with two sons aged 10 and 12, has already been in demand and she has a prolific and varied output that includes being the first live in-house artist at the London department store Fortnum and Mason.

Until recently, Jan’s name was more widely known in the music profession as a cellist who has worked with a variety of musicians, from Paul Weller and Stone Foundation to touring with orchestras around the world.

Just over two years ago, Jan decided to go back to her artwork.

“I just needed to paint again. It was as though I suddenly realised my calling,” she said. “I’d always loved art at school and though I’d get best results for my work I decided to study music at university.

Jan is seeing growing demand for her bold textile designs

“So, I’d get up at 4am and just paint until 7am, get the boys ready for school and then when I returned home I’d paint until it was time to collect them.”

Jan says her passion for shape, form, pattern and colour, started when she was growing up on the east coast of England, where she developed a love of what she calls ‘the rhythm of the landscape’. She finds similar inspiration locally, relishing the fact that she can walk across fields from her home to her studio.