Woking’s cinema reopens after year-long revamp

WOKING’S newly rebranded Nova Cinema reopens today after a year’s closure for refurbishment.

The seven-screen venue in the Ambassadors Theatre Group complex in The Peacocks shopping centre will have a launch programme including Tenet, Bill & Ted Face the Music, 23 Walks and La Haine.

The new Nova Cinema seating

The Ambassador screens were closed in September 2019 as part of a revamp with joint investment from Woking Borough Council and ATG.

A Nova Cinema statement describes “the flagship Screen One withstate-of-the-art laser projectionand sound, and the more intimate, premium Screen Sevenwhere you can findluxurious electric reclining chairs”.

The statement adds: “It is completely COVID-safe and the team will be going above and beyond Government requirements to make sure this is the safest place you can be, apart from your own home. Extra time has been added between screenings to allow for a thorough clean.”

The renovation includes the adition of the Nova Bar

The new-look venue has been welcomed as a boost to the town’s economy.

“Yet another big plus for Woking. It sets itself apart from other local cinemas,” said Richard Field, president of Woking Chamber of Commerce. “These great facilities, safe spacing and staggered film times will, I’m sure, be warmly welcomed by our members and local residents alike. We may have to wait a while, but I can’t wait for the release of the new Bond film.”

For more on this story, see the 15 October edition of the Woking News & Mail