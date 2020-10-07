Rise in COVID-19 cases, as Woking school is forced to close

RESIDENTS are being urged to stay vigilant, following what officials are calling “significant rises” in people testing positive for coronavirus.

“We are continually monitoring the data across the county, and we now need to ask residents in Woking and Waverley to help us stop the spread of the virus,” said Ruth Hutchinson, Surrey’s director of public health.

Woking residents are being urged to stay vigilant as cases of COVID-19 rise

“We are at a crucial point for Surrey and the rest of the country and we need to keep infection rates under control.

“There are no shortcuts when it comes to protecting ourselves, our loved ones and the NHS. Keep washing your hands, wear face coverings when required, limit the number of households you are in contact with and don’t get together in groups of more than 6.

“If you have become a bit more relaxed about social distancing over the summer then now is the time to make sure you are keeping your distance from people you don’t live with. It is one of the best ways to limit the spread of the virus.

“The situation can change quickly, so we must act now. If we all follow the guidelines we still have the chance to get the situation in these areas under control and avoid any further restrictions.”

Every borough and district across the county has shown an increase in the numbers of coronarvirus infection.

Surrey showed an increase of 453 cases of COVID-19 from 26 September to 2 October, taking the county to a total of 6,563.

Woking had a total of 536 cases, with Surrey Heath 561 and Guildford 756.

The news comes as Hoe Valley School was closed all day on Tuesday, after a senior member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

“As a result and in accordance with government guidelines, a number of other members of the senior leadership team will be having to self-isolate and therefore we are unable to open the school,” said head teacher Jane Davies in a message to parents on Monday.

* Anyone with coronavirus symptoms – a persistent cough, high fever, or a change in smell or taste – should book a test by calling 119 or visiting www.nhs.co.uk/coronavirus. Slots are made available the evening before for morning appointments, and in the morning for afternoon appointments.

