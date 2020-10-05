Couple take on 100 miles in a day charity cycle challenge

A LOCAL couple have raised £1,500 for the charity Action for Carers Surrey by cycling 100 miles in a day around the Surrey Hills.

Jessica Griffiths and Patrick Carter decided to do the fundraising after Ride London was cancelled this year because of coronavirus.

PUTTING THE WHEELS IN MOTION – Jessica and Patrick set off on their 100-mile ride

Action for Carers provides support for unpaid carers looking after a relative or friend, helping carers of all ages throughout Surrey, with information, advice and a chance for a break from caring. This includes specialist support for young carers under 18.

“We’ve supported ACS for many years,” said Jessica. “They work with carers of all ages, and I’m especially interested in helping young carers to get some time away from their caring responsibilities at home.”

Jessica, who was brought up in the Surrey Hills, said she loves the area and relished the chance to explore the whole of it in one day.

PIT STOP: Jessica and Patrick take a breather at the top of Box Hill

The couple began with an early-morning start in Shamley Green, outside Guildford, looped through Surrey taking in Box Hill and Leith Hill, and covered a wide circuit of the south of the county, stretching west to the Hampshire border and south to the edge of Sussex, with a homeward ride through Cranleigh.

“We loved doing the cycle ride,” Jessica said, “especially knowing that the money raised was going to be put to such good use, helping carers to have a break. We were thrilled that people were so generous.”

Natallie Hoare, the ACS fundraising manager, said: “We’re so grateful for Jessica and Patrick’s support. It’s an amazing achievement and I’m so glad they enjoyed it too.”

Anyone looking after a relative or friend, unpaid, can contact Action for Carers Surrey for help or advice on 0303 040 1234, or by visiting www.actionforcarers.org.uk.

Donations to Jessica and Patrick’s fundraising can be made at www.justgiving.com/actionforcarers.

Natallie said that anyone inspired to do a fundraising challenge should email her at fundraising@actionforcarers.org.uk.