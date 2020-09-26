Golf club tees up charity funds

GOLFERS observing coronavirus rules teed off in glorious late summer sunshine to raise thousands of pounds for a charity that supports disadvantaged young people and adults.

A total of 160 players in groups of four were taking part in the annual charity day at West Byfleet Golf Club on Friday last week.

Club captain Peter Heath, Surrey Care Trust deputy chief executive Kate Lynn and ladies captain Sandra Gaede

This year, the proceeds went to Surrey Care Trust, which was chosen as the beneficiary by club captain Peter Heath and ladies captain Sandra Gaede.

The event has raised more than over £750,000 for local good causes over the years. Surrey Care Trust will receive nearly £10,000, which includes money raised from an online auction.

Nicholas Birmingham fires his drive. Photo by WBGC

Friday’s winning team was made up of Malcolm Keates, Terry O’Connor, Tom McMahon and Bobby Gaines. The runners up were Frank Palombo, Gary Blackwell, Barry Wood and Richard Childs.

COVID-19 restrictions meant that the traditional evening meal, presentations and awards to winners could not go ahead. No trophies were up for grabs this year, but the winners received vouchers that can be redeemed in the club’s pro shop

Surrey Care Trust’s mentoring manager, Sian Jones, commented: “We know that our help will be never more needed than now so we’re very grateful to the golf club for choosing us this year.”

The club’s general manager, Kevin Mullen, added: “Our golf day fundraisers have been held at West Byfleet Golf Club for nearly 40 years and have raised over £750,000 in that time for local charities.

“We were delighted to be able to hold our annual showpiece fundraising event to support our 2020 charity partner. Despite the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic placed on some of the club’s traditional fundraising efforts we still plan to raise £25,000 for charities this year.”