Golf title won on sudden-death play-off

RYAN Griffiths won the Doresa Cup – the West Byfleet club championship – following a sudden-death three-hole play-off with Nick Flynn.

CHAMPION: Ryan Griffiths with the Doresa Cup

A club spokesman said: “For the second year in a row, the Doresa Cup has gone to a play-off.

“Ryan and Nick had tied on a gross score of 145 over 36 holes. The play-off was held over the first, second and 18th holes, with Ryan making a birdie on the 18th to win the championship.

RETURNING CHAMPION: Kath O’Connor secured the ladies club championship for a record sixth time

“Congratulations and best wishes to Ryan, who is studying golf-club management at the University of Birmingham for the next three years.”

Kath O’Connor won the ladies’ club championship yet again. She has now secured the trophy a record six times.