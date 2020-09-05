Lions’ Martian race goes virtual

MEMBERS of St John’s Running Club will be among those tackling the Martian virtual race organised by Woking Lions.

The Martian Race has taken place on Horsell Common since 2015, but had to be cancelled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

UP TO SPEED – The St John’s Running Club will provide plenty of enthusiastic entrants for the Martian virtual race

The Lions were conscious of the impact of the coronavirus on those who heavily rely on donations and so decided to host the Lions Martian Virtual Race 2020.

All funds raised by the event will go to charity, including the NHS.

To support those good causes, runners can choose either the 3k, 5k, 10k or 21k distance, and register accordingly.

Registration and submission of the completed run must be made by 30 September. The winner of each section will be advised.

The virtual run is the same as any other run, but it can be at any location and at any time before 30 September.

Runners choose a distance, run it and enter the time. All entrants will receive a special medal by post to acknowledge their participation.

With 155 runners already registered, Woking Lions are hoping to attract a field of 600 to match last year’s turnout for the actual run.

For more information on the virtual race and to register, please visit www.martianrace.org.