A trip down Memory Lane to Woking High Street

ALTHOUGH we can’t go back in time and walk through Woking town centre as it used to be, readers of the Peeps column certainly have good memories of what it was like.

Each time we feature classic pictures of the town centre from the 1960s we receive some great comments and memories. Here is another look at the town centre from the mid-1960s, plus some memories from reader John Brook, who now lives in Dorset.

WHAT’S IN A NAME?: A branch of J Sainsbury, as it was then called, on the north side of Woking Highstreet in the mid 1960s

The two photos this time feature the High Street (north side) and shops including J. Sainsbury, Sam Cook, The Farnham Carpet Co, Wools, Currys, Colman’s, Walbrook, Fine Furniture, Abbey National Building Society and estate agents Mann & Co.

John Brook writes that from 1955 he worked at GQ Parachute Company in Portugal Road as a design draughtsman and used to walk into town some lunchtimes.

He recalls: “Around that time one of the one of the most popular things young people did was to sit in coffee bars chatting.

“The Crowns was the best, situated near the junction of Guildford Road and Goldsworth Road. The Three Kays was next to the ‘Con’ club and near a second-hand tool shop and the Bedser twins’ stationery business, which was beside the Temperance Society meeting hall in Church Street.

“The other coffee bar was in Goldsworth Road, which had a very good modern jazz club each week in the room above.

“In the High Street, next to Hugh Harris, was Trotman’s electrical shop. Further along was Sainsbury’s (where my dad worked after the war), Hutchinson’s the tobacconist where my mother worked until she retired.

Another view of Woking High Street’s northside

“There was also a ladies hairdresser, a shop where you could watch coffee being ground in the window, and next to the war memorial I believe there was a children’s outfitters.

“From the Albion Hotel down Chertsey Road was Glosters hardware store near Pullinger’s the bakers, on down to the white and blue striped sun blind of Mac Fisheries, next to Helene ladies fashion shop.

“Across the road was Robinsons department store and nearby was J. E. Russell the jeweller, where I bought my wife’s engagement ring and our wedding rings.

“Next to a small entrance on the right was the International Stores, where my family and I watched the Queen’s coronation on a nine-inch television with the manager and his family in their flat above the store.

“On the opposite corner was a newsagent called Addinson’s (I think), who I delivered papers for along Oriental Road. Further along was the A1 boot / shoe shop near to Woolworths, which went along to Duke Street.

“Further down Chertsey Road on the left-hand side was the Gaumont cinema, commonly known as the ‘Bug Hutch’. Just before that was the Tong Do Chinese restaurant, where much to the amusement of the man on the next table at 9.20pm on 26 March 1963 I presented my wife with her engagement ring, having enjoyed a tasty No 93 followed by a banana split.

“Still on the road to Chertsey, on the corner of Boundary Road, was The Boundary Road Motor Co, just before Spanton’s Bridge, over the Basingstoke Canal.

“Most of my personal shopping came from Piggott’s Gents Outfitters in Commercial Road. They sold really good quality stylish clothes which my brother and I loved.

“I believe it was Harpers camera shop on Commercial Road almost opposite Church Path down from the railway station where I seem to remember The Sports House resided on the corner, possibly near a Tyler’s wine merchant.”

