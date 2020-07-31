Headlines

Extra pressure on brigade as firefighters test for COVID-19

July 31, 2020 comments off

FIRE service staff have been advised to get tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a firefighter who is suffering from the virus.

The News & Mail was told this week that around 20 firefighters and training officers involved in breathing apparatus training were self-isolating following a positive test for someone on the course.

Firefighters who attended a breathing apparatus course are being told to self isolate and test for COVID-19, after one of the participants tested positive for the virus

The source, within Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), said the temporary loss of operational staff put extra pressure on the brigade, which was already suffering from crew shortages at many of the county’s fire stations. It was the equivalent of losing four firefighter shifts.

An SFRS spokesman did not confirm the numbers involved but said: “An operational firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Test and Trace protocols have been implemented by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

“This has resulted in a number of staff being referred for testing and advised to self-isolate. Appropriate control measures and operational adjustments are being put in place whilst we await the results of these additional tests.

“The advice is that if you are symptomatic, to get tested at the earliest opportunity and to not attend the workplace if you have symptoms. Across our service, staff have worked hard to design and implement control measures and now it is imperative that these are maintained.”

Recommended For You

Determined Hasti and her dad deliver plea to No 10

Mums on the run for charity

Village pub adds welcome cheer to cricket club

West Byfleet Guides and Brownies face losing their home after 30 years

About the Author: Editorial Team