Woking Library reopening

WOKING library will be one of the first to reopen after more than 15 weeks.

It will join 12 others, including those in Camberley, Guildford and Weybridge, that will be open from Monday 6 July. All libraries in the county closed on 29 March because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Woking Library is one of twleve public libraries reopening on Monday 6 July as lockdown measures are eased: Picture by Stuart Flitton

Residents will be able to visit libraries to browse and borrow books, but they won’t be able to use public computers and printing services, nor will they be able to read newspapers, use study spaces or seating areas.

A new “ready reads” service allows library users to tell library staff what books they enjoy and a selection will be chosen for them to collect from their nearest open library.

All loans, including rental items such as DVDs, have been extended until at least 4 September.

Membership of Surrey libraries has increased by 110% compared to the same period a last year, as people joined online from home.

More than 11,000 e-books and audiobooks have been downloaded since lockdown began. Videos on the Surrey Libraries Facebook channel, including craft and science activities and an online Lego club, have reached more than 230,000 people.

Special measures for the libraries, which will gradually reopen across Surrey, include rigorous cleaning with hand sanitiser provided, limits on the number of people allowed into libraries, signs to help with social distancing, and protective screens at counters. For more information, visit https://www.surreycc.gov.uk/libraries/news-and-events/library-news/coronavirus.