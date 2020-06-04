CAB staff stepping out to raise vital funds

CITIZENS Advice Woking has a willing and enthusiastic team ready to walk around their living room, garden or local park on June 8 in a virtual 10,000 Steps for Justice.

The team, including trustees, paid staff and volunteers, are walking to raise funds for Citizens Advice Woking to expand access to its services.

STEPPING UP – Citizens Advice Woking will be strongly represented in the 10,000 Steps for Justice walk

The event replaces the London Legal Walk, which has been postponed until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An urgent need for advice agency services has been created by the virus, and it is vital that they continue to receive funding during this difficult period.

Without that funding, many people will not receive the help they need to solve their problems.

Citizens Advice Woking offers free, confidential, impartial and independent advice and information.

Since 23 March, it has been unable to provide a face-to-face service to clients from its offices in Woking, but it now has a team of dedicated advisers and staff working from home to offer help and support.

Anyone requiring assistance from Citizens Advice Woking can contact the service by calling its advice line on 0300 330 1198, by filling in the Get Advice form on its website at www.wokingcab.org, or by sending an email to bureau@wokingcab.org. One of its advisers will contact you.

For more information or to sponsor Citizens Advice Woking’s walkers, please visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CAWoking20