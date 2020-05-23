Books to share at the lockdown library

THE Knaphill, St John’s, Brookwood Volunteers Group (Covid-19 Help) has set up a “lockdown library” just outside the Post Office and Knaphill Library.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Saj Hussain, Eashaan and Rohan with the books now available outside the Knaphill Post Office.

Organised by Knaphill resident Sonal Sher, there is a small selection of books available to borrow covering a wide range of fiction genres, including children’s books, with a series of Dirty Bertie books donated by Sonal’s younger son.

The books are a free resource for the community. People can also leave more books for others to read.

“More books will be added soon. The books will be available during Post Office opening times, 8am to 1pm,” said Sonal. “Thank you to Cllr Saj Hussain for his prompt help with the request.”