Zoom exercise class to support stroke victims

VIRTUAL exercise classes are being run by a Woking charity for people who have had strokes or have similar disabilities.

Woking StrokeAbility is offering the classes every Tuesday and Saturday via the online conferencing platform Zoom.

The Woking StrokeAbility exercise sessions being run by Issy

The classes, led by the charity’s regular trainer Isobel Cakebread-Powell, are also providing vital social contact with members chatting at the start of the one-hour session, with more socialising over cups of tea or coffee at the end. Around 17 members are regularly taking part.

Funding has come from a grant of £1,300 from the Surrey Coronavirus Response Fund, set up by the Community Foundation for Surrey to support local charities and community groups assisting some of the most vulnerable people.

Campbell Ford, Woking StrokeAbility chairman, said the classes had been planned with funding to be provided from the charity’s reserves, but the grant meant that this money was now preserved. The grant has also helped the charity to provide equipment for members to access the online classes.

Before the coronavirus lockdown, the charity held exercise sessions every week in a gym and swimming pool with qualified trainers with a weekly social lunch.

“As well as providing home equipment and technical support, trustees have also been keeping in telephone contact with members to check on any safety or health issues,” Campbell said.

“We are hoping to get more people involved as we encourage and support our members with the equipment and technological know-how. As always we would love to hear from anyone wishing to join us.”

For more information, visit www.wokingstrokeability.com