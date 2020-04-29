Byfleet Care still offering support

THE volunteers who run Byfleet Care have reminded people that they are still available to help residents.

Beverly Leddy and her volunteers are still available to provide help in Byfleet and West Byfleet

The group’s drivers have been providing transport for those who need in Byfleet and West Byfleet for 28 years and are now helping with tasks including shopping and collecting prescriptions.

“We are still here and supporting people during the current crisis, but in different ways,” said co-ordinator Beverly Leddy. “Our experienced team are doing their best to help people who are self-isolating to stay at home.

“There’s no need to worry about running out of supplies or getting your medication. We will take a shopping list to your favourite supermarket and deliver your goods, pick up click and collect orders or fetch prescriptions.

“Don’t be lonely, as we can arrange for friendly phone calls. And ask us if you dog needs walking. We are dedicated to making it possible for vulnerable people in Byfleet and West Byfleet to follow government guidelines and stay at home.”

To ask for help, call 07977 583995 between 10am and noon on weekdays, or contact Beverly on 07936 513863 between 9am and 5pm.